Kia Soul EV won't come to the U.S., confirmed and explained

The Chicago Auto Show is the first show where the Kia EV6 has been displayed for the public to see, and it's highly impressive. But it got us wondering about another Kia EV that was announced a couple years ago but still hasn't shown up in America: the Kia Soul EV. We spoke to a Kia representative, and he didn't have good news.

Apparently the Soul EV won't be offered in the U.S. It was delayed in part because of supply issues, and the company reportedly wasn't going to bring the next-generation version, here, but apparently even the current one is officially dead for the U.S. The representative said Kia is making the Niro EV the small electric crossover focus for America. Part of the reason is that its slightly larger size and more traditional crossover appearance make sense for the U.S. market.

On the other hand, the Soul EV will be the main small electric sold over in Europe. The reasons are basically the opposite. Its funky look and more hatchback-like shape are a better fit for that region.

So if you were hoping for a funky electric box in the U.S., you'll have to shop elsewhere. Might we suggest a Mini Cooper S E?

Related Video: