Jeep teases additional 35" tire options in 2021

Jeep boss Jim Morrison told media at the Chicago Auto Show that the brand will introduce additional 35-inch tire options later this year. Jeep recently announced the 2021 Xtreme Recon package, which adds factory 35-inch tires to the range-topping 4-Door Wrangler Rubicon, but there's more to come.

"We’ll have more 35-inch tire news later this year," Morrison said, but declined to specify exactly which models would benefit. It could be an expansion of the 35-inch factory options on the Wrangler, or perhaps the introduction of a package similar to Xtreme Recon for the Gladiator pickup, which borrows many of the Wrangler's off-road features.

In addition to the Xtreme Recon package, Jeep already announced that the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon will also get an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio later this year, enabling a 100:1 crawl ratio (best in class) when paired with the six-speed manual.

Ford's new Bronco is offered with 35" tires on Sasquatch-package vehicles. The Bronco's maximum crawl ratio, with the seven-speed manual's crawler gear, is 94.75:1.

Related video: