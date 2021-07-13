2022 Infiniti QX60 pricing starts just under $48,000

Just a month after being revealed, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 has pricing. The base model starts at $47,875, which is $2,500 more than the outgoing model. The model line spans four trims, Pure, Luxe, Sensory and Autograph. Each one comes standard with front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option. Adding all-wheel drive adds $2,000 for all trims except the Autograph, which costs $2,900 as it includes the tow package with a hitch, hitch wiring and transmission oil cooler. You can see the base prices for all trims below, and the crossover goes on sale this fall.

Pure: $47,875

Luxe: $53,925

Sensory: $57,375

Autograph: $61,375

The QX60 comes pretty well equipped even at the base level. On the outside, it has 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights and taillights. Inside it has a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, nine-speaker sound system, power hatch, panoramic sunroof, leather first- and second-row seats, front seats with heat and power adjustment and three-zone climate control. Some of the safety features include front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and rear parking sensors.

Moving up to Luxe adds 20-inch wheels and roof rails outside. Inside it gets a 12.3-inch instrument display panel, heated and cooled seats. Tech upgrades include navigation, ProPilot Assist highway and stop-and-go assistance, surround-view cameras, traffic sign recognition and remote start.

Sensory focuses on the interior with massaging front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, power-folding third-row seats, wireless phone charging, motion-sensing power hatch, open-pore wood trim, ambient lighting and a Bose 17-speaker sound system.

The top-rung Autograph has a number of exclusive upgrades. The exterior features a black roof and roof rails. The interior gets semi-aniline leather, captain's chairs in the second row with a removable center console, 10.8-inch head-up display, camera-display rearview mirror and adaptive headlights.

Related Video: