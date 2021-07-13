2022 Hyundai Elantra N revealed with available manual

In the wake of Veloster models vanishing, Hyundai has exciting news with its latest N expansion: the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. As expected, it features sporty but not outrageous styling, and underneath, it has the same sweet powertrains as its Veloster and Kona cousins.

The front is probably the boldest part of the car, with large inlets and blacked-out panels between them. It looks like it wishes to devour anything unfortunate enough to get in its way. A bright red front splitter matches the red side skirts and line around the rear diffuser. The tail also features a rear wing, large dual exhaust tips and a triangular reflector in the diffuser.

Inside, the Elantra N gets a unique steering wheel, sportier seats, aluminum pedals and buttons for drive modes. Optional thinner seats are available for more interior space and can come with illuminated N logos. They sit 0.4 inches lower, too. The infotainment also gets display layouts that can show oil and coolant temperature, boost pressure and torque output. Lap times and some telemetry can also be displayed and then viewed later on the Hyundai N app, which will be available to existing N owners later. On top of all that, the Elantra N will have digital engine sounds that can be turned on and adjusted to fit your preferences. You can even choose TCR race car sounds. Of course, you ought to just turn it off and enjoy the natural noises made by the Elantra N's variable exhaust.

Powering the Elantra N is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with which we've become familiar in the Kona N and Veloster N. It makes 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, and can be paired with either an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential is standard, and sends power to the front wheels with WRC rally car-inspired axles that have integrated wheel hubs and bearings. Hyundai says they're stronger and save 3.7 pounds. Naturally, the suspension and chassis has been thoroughly updated from the regular Elantra to meet N requirements, with some of the improvements including additional bracing and new bushings. It also gets 245-millimeter-wide tires, 10-mm wider than than those on the Veloster N. Stopping it are larger brakes measuring 14.2 inches at the front, also larger than the Veloster N's.

Hyundai hasn't given pricing or availability yet, but we expect to see it go on sale by the end of the year. Pricing will likely be similar or above the Veloster N, which starts around $33,000.

Related Video: