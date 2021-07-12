Ford made many truck enthusiasts happy when it announced a long-awaited diesel option on the F-150 for the 2018 model year. However, after just three short years, Ford's dalliance with the F-150 Power Stroke diesel is coming to an end. In fact, if you want to special order one, you'll have to do it before the week ends.

The report of the F-150 losing the diesel option was first reported by Ford Authority and subsequently confirmed by The Drive. On paper, it does seem to make sense. The 3.0-liter V6 diesel's 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque gets out-spec'ed by the truck's turbocharged gasoline options.

For example, the 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 generates 400 hp and 510 lb.-ft. of torque. It costs just $2,595 as well, compared with the diesel's $4,995 price tag on popular configurations. It also has a higher towing capacity, 14,000 pounds versus the diesel's 12,100.

Then there's the 3.5-liter Powerboost V6 hybrid, which returns 430 hp and 570 lb.-ft. of torque. It still costs less than the diesel, at around $4,495 depending on the configuration, and tows 12,700 pounds. It even more closely matches the diesel's fuel economy, bettering it by 4 mpg in the city while losing 3 mpg on the highway.

However, we're sure there will still be many truck fans who are sad to see the diesel go. We thought it was a fantastic addition to the F-150 lineup when we tested it in 2018. The diesel has a more usable torque curve than its gasoline cousins. Peak power arrives at 3,250 rpm and peak torque arrives at just 1,750 rpm, whereas with either of the gasoline engines you have to wind it out to 6,000 rpm to extract all its horsepower, and at least 3,000 rpm to get maximum torque.

According to The Drive, the last day you be able to order the Power Stroke diesel on the F-150 is this Friday, July 16. So, if you what what is likely to be the last diesel offered on a Ford F-150, you'd better move fast.

