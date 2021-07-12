Spy photos capture Audi Q6 E-Tron in production body work

Audi's forthcoming Q6 E-Tron has been spotted testing on public roads in Europe wearing what appears to be production-spec bodywork under a thin but still comprehensive disguise. Expected in 2022 as a 2023 model, the new electric SUV will slot in next to the Q5 in Audi's high-riding passenger-car lineup.

Despite its camouflaged exterior, we can see the relatively sedate lines of an Audi lurking beneath. The flanks appear relatively un-sculpted save for two visible character lines, and the hint of rake to the rear window is the only obvious diversion from a practical, SUV-like rear box. The warning sticker on the windshield gives this away as an electric prototype (as does the absence of a tailpipe, but hey).

The Q6 E-Tron should be very closely related to the forthcoming Porsche Macan EV, which we've also seen in the wild on multiple occasions over the past year. Both will ride on VW Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that Audi and Porsche co-developed to underpin its medium-large EVs. Both will feature 800-volt fast-charging technology that promises to significantly reduce charge times.

We'll learn more about the Q6 E-Tron during the second half of 2021, ahead of a debut expected next year. It will join the Q4 E-Tron, the E-Tron GT, and both variants of the E-Tron (SUV and Sportback) in Audi's EV portfolio.

