Lexus will reportedly usher in new design language with global EV

Lexus took its first steps in the electric car sector when it released the UX 300e, a compliance car developed for the Chinese and European markets. It's planning to launch a follow-up model in 2022, and the yet-unnamed EV will represent a much more serious attempt at capturing a slice of the segment in global markets than its predecessor.

British magazine Autocar reported that the next electric Lexus will take the form of a crossover built on the e-TNGA platform developed to underpin a large number of Toyota and Subaru models. It will be about the same size as the NX, one of the firm's best-selling models, but it will receive a specific design inspired by the LF-Z Electrified concept (pictured) introduced in March 2021. It will retain the spindle grille, though the feature will become more of a trim piece than an air vent, and the design study's wide rear light bar is expected to make the transition from the drawing board to the showroom floor. Some of these defining styling cues will permeate other models in the 2020s.

What the low, hatchback-like body will hide remains to be seen. Autocar believes the crossover will be closely related to the production version of the Toyota bZ4X concept, which will also ride on the e-TNGA architecture. All-wheel-drive seems like a given, and Lexus will undoubtedly put a greater focus on performance and handling than its parent company. We're expecting to see some degree of automated driving, though not full autonomy. Interestingly, a steer-by-wire system may come standard, allegedly to provide a more engaging driving experience.

Lexus could introduce the EV before the end of 2022, meaning it would arrive in showrooms as a 2023 model. If everything goes according to plan, it will launch a total of 10 new electrified models (including hybrids) by 2025.

