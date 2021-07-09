Editors' Picks June 2021 | Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sorento, McLaren 720S and more

A mix of crossovers and family cars were awarded Editors' Picks status this month. Plus, we got into a Porsche and a McLaren that share in the accolades. We finally spent some quality time in the Kia Carnival, too, which was the only minivan missing from our minivan-heavy month of Editors' Picks back in March. There were some near misses, with none closer than the updated Nissan Pathfinder. In case you missed our previous couple Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned the honor of being an Editors’ Pick. 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Quick take: This minivan wins big in the style and interior tech department. It's super smooth and comfortable to drive, but the lack of powertrain options is disappointing. No matter, the numerous positives win out. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey Pros: Superb design, luxurious interior, excellent tech and driver assistance features Cons: No hybrid or AWD option, VIP seats clunky for family use From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — “I and my friends had more fun in this minivan than any before, and that's totally thanks to the epic, reclining VIP second row seats. This van is more than just fancy seats, though. It drives super smoothly, has top-notch tech and a design that has every other minivan beat." Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — “In the right trims, the Carnival looks really neat. It’s a great minivan for hauling people in comfort and — dare I say — luxury. Excellent driver assistance technology makes things easier on the pilot, too. The 3.5-liter V6 is a great engine, but the lack of a more economical offering and no available all-wheel drive feel like missed opportunities to appeal to more customers.” In-depth analysis: 2022 Kia Carnival First Drive Review | The stylish one 2021 Kia Sorento

Quick take: The new Sorento is considerably more stylish than the last generation, and packed with the latest tech. A compact but usable third row provides practicality, and the more rugged X-Line versions add utility to this solid crossover. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, GMC Acadia Pros: Perky powertrains, attractive looks, high-tech interior Cons: X-Line's ride suffers, subpar interior materials quality From the editors: Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — “I spent hours wandering the snowy country backroads in this thing, enjoying the comfort and tech. When the roads dried up, the gutsy 2.5-liter turbo-four made running errands much more entertaining. I’ve already recommended this new Sorento to friends with kids for its space, safety and Kia’s excellent warranty.” News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "That turbocharged 2.5-liter really is amazing with how much torque it produces, and how you don't have to wait for the turbo to kick in. It's also super stylish and gives you a lot for your money. I just wish it handled better and had a more composed ride." In-depth analysis: 2021 Kia Sorento Review | What's new, price, hybrid fuel economy, pictures 2021 Porsche Panamera

Quick take: The Panamera in virtually every form drives brilliantly, has a useful, pretty interior and features attractive styling. Its biggest downside is value, as many other luxury sedans and wagons are significantly cheaper in comparison. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Audi A7 (S7 and RS 7), BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, Maserati Quattroporte Pros: A performance level for everyone, stellar handling, pretty wagon variant Cons: Sedan has average looks, shockingly expensive, poor value with options From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "Another fantastic Porsche. Big surprise. Stuttgart can't miss these days, and every version of the Panamera I've tried makes a great argument as the one to buy. Still, I'm partial to the Sport Turismo, because wagons rock." Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "It's really hard to articulate just how much smaller the Panamera feels compared to other similarly sized sport sedans. More clinical than an AMG or BMW M, it's amazingly buttoned down and rewarding to drive fast." News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "If it weren't for the Panamera's huge sticker prices, it would be just about the perfect all-around car, especially the plug-in hybrid ones. They offer staggering performance that's accessible and fun, and will even let you tackle short commutes gas-free." In-depth analysis: 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Drive | S is for 'spicy' 2021 McLaren 720S