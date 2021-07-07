This Dodge Charger pickup is like a modern-day El Camino, and it could be yours

Chevy had the El Camino. Ford, the Ranchero. Dodge had the little Rampage mini truck and also the Magnum wagon, but never anything quite like El Camino. Smyth Performance stepped in to fill that gap a number of years ago with its pickup truck conversion for the Dodge Charger, which we'd like to call a Dodge Ranchargero. You can buy and build one yourself, but if you want to skip to the owning and driving stage, there's this one for sale at Cars & Bids.

For those compelled to craft a pickup where there was none before, Smyth offers kits to convert a variety of vehicles — New Beetle, Jetta, Audi A4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Subaru WRX. The parts run about $3 grand, but the labor, that's on you.

It's a vast transformation, turning a 2006 Charger sedan into a unibody truck, but this hides its surgical scars well considering the black paint. The little quarter-window looks only partially trimmed out in some photos but fine in others. The truck appears to have Dodge Caravan taillights from the late 2000s, and the tailgate's possibly from a Dakota. The listing says the back glass is from a Chevy Colorado and also mentions "several structural reinforcements" — which surely were necessary given how much structure was taken away. Smyth's kit fashions a bed out of aluminum; it gives off a Tesla Cybertruck / metal-shop-class vibe that's at odds with the exterior.

This Ranchargero (Chargero?) has a 5.7-liter Hemi, of course, and some nice 20-inch Hellcat wheels. The seller bought the Charger in 2018, and the conversion was completed in 2020. The odometer stands at 68,000 miles, and unsurprisingly it has been driven a mere 300 miles in the past three years.

At time of writing the bidding stands at $5,000, a fraction of what the build must have cost in sweat equity. There's plenty of time for that to change, though, as bidding doesn't wrap up until next Tuesday, July 13. Is this your kind of thing?

Related video: