Bentley is adding the new 2022 Flying Spur Hybrid as a third powertrain option in the Flying Spur family that already includes a W12 and V8 model. It’s Bentley’s second hybrid vehicle, joining the Bentayga Hybrid in the company’s rollout of slightly greener vehicles.

This Flying Spur PHEV is the result of borrowing powertrain components from Porsche for its powertrain components. A 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combine for a total system output of 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The horsepower is slightly down from the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, but its 553 pound-feet of torque is identical to the Porsche from which its powertrain is derived from. This motivates the Flying Spur Hybrid from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, which is just 0.1 second slower than the V8. Top speed is an impressive 177 mph. There’s nothing slow about it.

As for the electrics, Bentley is using a 14.1 kWh battery pack. Tested on the optimistic WLTP test cycle, Bentley predicts it’ll have a range rating greater than 25 miles. The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with the same size battery pack (2020 model, because the 2021 Panamera got a bigger battery pack) is EPA-rated for 14 miles on a full charge, so we suspect the Flying Spur will be closer to this total when it receives its EPA rating. You’ll be able to choose between pure EV mode, Hybrid Mode or Hold Mode (retains current battery charge) depending on how you wish to utilize the battery charge on your drive. A new dedicated button on the interior facilitates these mode changes, and besides the necessary hybrid-specific infotainment software and cluster layout, is the only physical change to the interior.

Hybrid models will be recognizable via their small “Hybrid” badge on the front fender. They’ll also have new quad oval tailpipes and a charging port on the left rear fender.

Fuel economy figures are not yet available from Bentley, but if the Panamera it shares powertrains with is any indication, we may not see massive gains by going from the V8 to the V6 hybrid. Porsche gains only 1 mpg going from the Turbo to a 4S E-Hybrid, so a similar 1- or 2-mpg bump from the V8’s 17 mpg combined figure seems likely. A total driving range of 435 miles is expected with this Hybrid model, which Bentley claims is the best in its lineup.

Pricing isn’t out yet, but Bentley says you’ll be able to place an order for a Flying Spur Hybrid this summer. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2021.

