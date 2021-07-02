Hyundai Elantra N teased, reveal date set

Hyundai has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Elantra N sports sedan. This time, we get a blink-and-you'll miss it glimpse from a new angle, and an official release date, July 14.

The video, which appears to have been made for the South Korean market, spends most of its time tracing the curves of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. And we do mean tracing, as the famed racing circuit is drawn by ball point pen. It features plenty of tight turns and scattering flecks of paper. Who knew a Bic could be so dramatic.

The nut meat comes at the end, when the N logo flashes on screen, overlaid on top of the Klostertalkurve and Caracciola-Karussell turns of the Green Hell that together form a rough N shape. Inside the logo, we get a peek at the front of the 2022 Elantra N and 2022 Kona N.

We've seen the latter in all its glory, but Hyundai has kept the Elantra N under wraps thus far. All we've seen officially is a rear angle shot, but this time we do get to see the front, no matter how briefly. It's no surprise that the car will feature the Elantra's sea creature headlights with a row of LED DRLs along the top. Naturally, it wears the sky blue color that's a signature of the N label.

The Elantra N will be powered by the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four found in the Veloster N. In the hot hatch, 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, so we expect something similar if not identical. More importantly, it'll be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed DCT.

Perhaps more curious is the video's emphasis on the Nürburgring circuit. Is Hyundai implying it's going to attempt a record lap of some kind? The front-drive record might be hard to beat, but the performance crossover one is probably ripe for the taking. In any case, all will be revealed in a couple of weeks.