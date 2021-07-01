Watch the 2022 GMC Hummer EV launch using its Watts to Freedom mode

It’s nearly the July Fourth weekend, and GM is celebrating Independence Day a little earlier than most. The celebration comes in the form of a GMC Hummer EV demonstrating Watts to Freedom, or WTF, mode for us on video.

You can watch it at the top of this post, but the idea is rather simple. It’s just a video of a Hummer development vehicle accelerating as quickly as it can from 0-60 mph and beyond. GMC claims its 1,000-horsepower electric Hummer is capable of hitting the 0-60 mph mark in “approximately 3 seconds,” which is borderline terrifying for how large of a vehicle it is.

The super-quick time is possible when using the Watts to Freedom launch control mode, which “channels the propulsion system’s tremendous power into acceleration bursts.” The truck will still be plenty fast when accelerating normally, but WTF mode is what you should use to unlock its full potential. GMC’s video shows us the graphics it uses in the digital cluster to signal Watts to Freedom is activated, and the whole sequence looks like it leans on U.S. military themes for both design and phrasing. For example, GMC lets you know that Watts to Freedom is ready via an “Armed” message in the cluster.