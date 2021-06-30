Six (!) as-new 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car Editions up for grabs

With its black-and-white livery, pink/yellow/turquoise/purple wavy side stripes and white wheels, the '93 Chevy Camaro Pace Car Edition has some serious visual impact. But you know what has even more visual impact? Six Pace Car Edition '93 Camaros, which is exactly what's on offer at the upcoming Mecum Orlando auction. Oh, and all six are in as-new condition with fewer than 100 miles on the odometer.

Chevrolet built a total of 645 Pace Car Edition Camaros for 1993. That year was the debut of the 4th-generation Camaro, and the Camaro paced the Indy 500 for the fourth time. Besides the distinctive livery outside, the Pace Car Edition featured equally wild multicolor upholstery inside on the seats and door panels. Under the hood is a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 backed by a 4L60 four-speed automatic transmission.

Odometer readings on the six Mecum cars range from 18 to 79 miles. All come with the original decals (uninstalled) and several have their original window sticker. All come with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and air conditioning. Three of the six have T-tops. They were part of a collection and never registered.

This is the perfect opportunity for the enthusiast/collector who understands that more is better. Or, better yet, gather five like-minded friends and you can each pick one up. Roll into the next Radwood car show with this bunch, and it's guaranteed that some heads will explode.

As Chevrolet said in 1993, "What else would you expect from the country that invented rock 'n roll?"