Porsche Macan EV interior caught in fresh spy photos

Porsche's upcoming Macan electric has been spied in the wild again, this time with its windows down and some interior parts uncovered, giving us a glimpse of the small crossover EV's cabin for the first time.

While this may be our first peek inside the new Macan's cabin, there really aren't any surprises here. The central infotainment and console screens are borrowed from the Taycan electric sedan, as is the dash-mounted drive selector, which takes the place of the "electric shaver" gear selector found in Porsche's ICE vehicles.

The new exterior photos are also an upgrade over the grainy images we've seen previously. While this prototype is about as heavily camouflaged as others we've seen, we get a better look at the headlights (clearly based on those from the Taycan), which are more rectangular than the lights on other Porsches and fairly short. The front bumper seems to have much less grille area than that of the current Macan – typical for an EV which requires less frontal airflow.

The partially uncovered rear end gives us a better idea of what to expect from the Macan EV's greenhouse. Without the tacked-on ducktail spoiler and excessive coverings, we see a more-conventional rear-end look to the new Macan, which will likely be offered both in "SUV" and "coupe" variants like Porsche's larger offerings.

Related video: