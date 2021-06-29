General Motors is further extending downtime at its Fairfax Assembly facility in Kansas City, Kan., due to ongoing microchip supply issues, the company confirmed late Monday. The plant will now remain idled through at least Aug. 16, Automotive News reports.

The facility, which produces the Cadillac XT4 and (for now, anyway) the Chevrolet Malibu, was already slated to be on standby until after the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, but GM was forced to extend the outage again – this time by more than an another month – due to the continued lack of electronic component supply.

While microchip production has begun to catch up to existing production demand, it could take months (perhaps even more than a year) for customers to see relief from the shortage.

Related video: