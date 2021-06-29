ELegend EL1 is an electric homage to the Audi Quattro S1

A German firm named ELegend plans to create an electric car that pays homage to the Audi Quattro S1. The battery-powered coupe takes the general shape of the celebrated Group B rally car, but modernizes it into something out of a cyberpunk video game.

The original Audi Quattro S1 was the first car to successfully use all-wheel-drive in the World Rally Championship, and did so to great effect during what was hailed as a golden era of rallying. With it, Audi took three of the four WRC titles between 1982-85, bested in only in 1983 by the Lancia 037.

ELegend says that the EL1 will be powered by a 90-KWh battery pack and will deliver 805 horsepower. Its race-oriented attitude includes a 3-way adjustable suspension and the copious use of carbon fiber inside and out. Naturally, the electric motors will put power to all four wheels, and ELegend claims a top speed of 158 mph. Given the car's 3,700-pound curb weight, the company claims a 0-62 time of just 2.8 seconds. More importantly, it was engineered to run the 13-mile Nürburgring twice with no performance deterioration. When not driving the Green Hell at full tilt, the company estimates the range at 248 miles.

Its angular, nose-heavy shape was not typical for a sporting machine, but after its victories the silhouette became iconic. It's this profile that ELegend has adapted for its EL1 electric car. Cues include the trapezoidal C-pillar, flared fenders and slenderized rear wing. The front is probably where it differs most from the original, with a body-colored bumper treatment surrounded by a black grille that evokes a very 80s VCR-swallowing-a-cassette look. The rear eschews any taillight pattern for black bar with LED ring, yet somehow the proportions still evoke the Quattro.

The El1's white 5-spoke wheels mimic the rally car's, though enlarged for modern times and employing a staggered 19-inch diameter in front and 20-inch diameter at the rear. Presumably, the battery pack will be along the floor of the car, as it is described as having both a trunk and frunk. That should give the car better handling than the original Quattro, which held a good portion of its inline-5 over the front axles and was prone to terminal understeer.

ELegend says it will build only 30 examples of the EL1, starting at $1.06 million a piece. However, it will then follow up with "two more icons of the same type," each with a run of 30 units. It's not clear if that means variations on the Quattro, or other rally legends altogether. If you're interested in pre-ordering one, you can do so at the ELegend website.

Related video: