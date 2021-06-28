Tesla Model S Plaid takes first in class at Pikes Peak

Tesla celebrated a victory in the Exhibition class at the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Sunday, laying down a 6:57.220 pass on the famous uphill time attack – good enough for 10th place overall – in the hands of pro driver Randy Pobst.

Pobst documented the attempt in the above video and called the Unplugged Performance Model S race car "the most bad-to-the-bone electric car ever made," praising its performance. Note that the race car uses an old-fashioned, round steering wheel ... because it's better. Though this year's climb was held on a course that was shortened due to weather conditions farther up the mountain, Tesla's attempt paid off quite handsomely yet again.

Things were not so rosy for Bentley, which finished second to sister brand Porsche in the Time Attack 1 class. Bentley driver Rhys Millen was hoping to nail down the third and final course record to complete its triple crown with its bonkers Continental GT3 Pikes Peak racer, but Romain Dumas spoiled their fun in the 2019 Porsche 911 GT2RS Clubsport, knocking off the bigger Bentley with a few seconds to spare. Bentley's finish was still strong enough for 4th overall despite the disappointment.

