The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will see the debut of the new 2022 BMW 2 Series. It’s a return to form for the Festival, as last year’s event never took place due to Covid-19. The two-door coupe’s grand reveal will take place on July 8. We won’t be awake for the reveal, as it will happen at 9 a.m. local time, or 4 a.m. Eastern here in the States.

If you are lucky enough to be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, you’ll see the initial debut take place in BMW’s “M Town.” Shortly following the static debut, BMW will run the new 2 Series up the Goodwood Hill. BMW is said to be revealing the new 2 Series in both 230i and M240i variants, so the hill-running car will most likely be the latter.

A preview of what to expect was already released by BMW in May this year. The M240i gets a bump up to 382 horsepower from a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder. We still don’t know if there will be a manual available, but an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive will be. The car is more rigid than before, and engineers reduced lift, too. BMW also claims its revised steering system offers more feel than the current one.

Spy photos have given us an idea of what to expect from the new 2 Series’ design, but there’s still plenty left to be seen under the camouflage. The new 2 Series will also be one of several reveals set to take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. We’re supposed to see the Lotus Emira, and Genesis has promised more details on the G70 Shooting Brake, too. It’s all less than two weeks away at this point, so get ready for some hillclimb watching and new car reveals.

Related video: