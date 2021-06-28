Win a 1975 911 Carrera, the Porsche of your dreams

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Win a Porsche 911? Great. Win a 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera with a suspension and engine upgrade? Even better, especially when the guy who updated it is Patrick Long, winner of a little race named Le Mans. Enter here for a chance to win this prize valued at $175,000.

This 1975 911 is powered by a 250-horsepower 3.0-liter flat-six mated to a five-speed. It has “period-correct Porsche aesthetics,” including pinstriped, black leather seats, a wooden shift knob and exterior Carrera decals.

Other upgrades, according to Omaze, include “ROW H4 headlights; ROW rear bumperettes; ROW rear taillights;” and “TracTive semi-active dampers (adjustable from the cockpit); torsion bars and front sway bar; period 15-inch 7 & 8 Fuchs wheels with Pirelli CN36 tires; 3.0 MFI flat-six with SSI heater boxes and Dansk single-out exhaust; five-speed with custom gearing and LSD.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Dempsey Center, which, according to Omaze, “is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer by providing a variety of diverse, personalized, high-quality services all at no cost to the client. Your donation can help ensure the Dempsey Center is able to continue providing a haven of support for cancer patients, their loved ones and care partners with services like counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, nutrition consultation and education, and more, all with no financial barrier for clients.”

If you want this opportunity to own this nearly fifty-year old piece of iconic automotive history, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

