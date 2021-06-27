UAE adds new Toyota Land Cruiser to police and Civil Defense fleets

The 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser launched just a couple of weeks ago, but the Dubai police and Civil Defense have both added the new 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser to their respective fleets. The UAE's most populous city's law enforcement and emergency forces were among the first customer to take delivery of the new 4x4s, and already have them finished in their organizations' respective liveries.

Those who follow the activities of Dubai's police force will no doubt recognize the now-familiar green-on-white livery that adorns its fleet of vehicles. The organization has a habit of acquiring examples of the hottest cars on the market. Their fleet includes, just to name a few, an Aston Martin One-77, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF, Lamborghini Aventador, Lexus RC F, McLaren 650S, Mercedes-AMG GT R, Nissan GT-R, Pagani Huayra and Porsche 918. Recently they even air-shipped their Mercedes SLS to Italy to take part in the Mille Miglia rally. The Land Cruiser is just the latest "it" car to join their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Civil Defense, which operates as a fire and rescue service, finished their Land Cruiser in their yellow and red paint scheme. The DCD's fleet of cars is a bit more tame, but has included at least a few Corvettes.

The handover was conducted at an event held by Al-Futtaim Motors, the Toyota distributor for the UAE. There, the first 50 Land Cruiser owners received their keys and were paraded through Dubai with a DCD water salute over the road. According to The National News, Al-Futtaim imported their first Toyotas to the region in 1955.

It wasn't revealed whether the forces chose the twin-turbo 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with 415 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, or the 3.3-liter turbodiesel V6 making 309 horses and 516 lb-ft.

According to an auto insurance organization in the region, the Land Cruiser was ranked the top-selling nameplate in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, reports Paul Tan. Given its popularity, it's no wonder Toyota chose the Middle East to debut its new flagship 4x4.

