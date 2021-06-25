We found out recently that the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback won't be getting an Si variant. Only the sedan will be available in the mid-level performance trim. Of course, we're expecting the upcoming Type R to remain hatch-only. For hatchback buyers with a sporty bent, it looks like Honda will be offering a variety of factory accessories that will make your hatchback at least look like an Si, if not perform like one.

The parts you see on the car above have only been announced for Japan, but we expect they'll be available in the U.S. The reason being that the same type of accessories were offered here on the previous-generation hatchback. In fact, the wheels look nearly identical to accessory wheels available for the old car.

The most prominent of the accessories is the rear wing, and although it's sizable, it actually looks much more tasteful and complementary to the hatchback's design than the old optional wing. It's matched by subtle but effective skirts on the edges of the front bumper that make it look sportier and lower. Other exterior accessories include the aforementioned wheels, wind deflectors for the windows, black covers for the side mirrors and puddle lights with the Civic logo. There are a couple of interior items, too, including illuminated side sills and illuminated cup holders.

Again, these parts haven't officially been announced for the U.S., but they're effectively the same as the accessories offered on the previous hatchback, so we don't see any reason they wouldn't be brought over for this model. At the very least, we certainly hope they're offered, because we think they look really good.

