Miss out on Prime Day? These 33 solid deals are still up for grabs

Prime Day has come and gone, but if you're feeling like you missed out on all the deals, don't worry, there are still plenty of savings to be had as retailers are still winding down from the big event. This list gathers some holdover deals from both Amazon and other retailers, just in case you've decided you actually do need that TV you've been thinking about.

DBPOWER 800A 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter - $69.99 (25% off) at Amazon

This compact portable jump starter is small enough to fit in your glove compartment but mighty enough to jump start your vehicle up to 20 times with 800 amps of peak current. It’s designed for use on vehicles with up to a 7.2-liter gas engine or 5.5-liter diesel engine. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your cellphone and laptop. It currently has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with over 19,000 customers weighing in.

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $12.99 (24% off) at Amazon

Available in pink and black, this waterproof garbage can for your car is also 100% leak proof. It's great for families, road trips, ride-share drivers and clean freaks who love keeping their car clean.

TOOENJOY Universal Fit Car Door Step - $45.99 (8% off) at Amazon

This is a great accessory to help you better access your vehicle’s roof rack. It’s designed for universal fit in a variety of car door latches and is compatible with both front and rear doors.

Uarter Universal Car Rear Side Window Breathable Sun Shade - $13.97 (7% off) at Amazon

If you camp in your car you’ll know that there’s nothing worse than a stuffy night inside with all the windows rolled up. Well, other than mosquitoes, that is. You can avoid both with this mesh. It’ll allow air in (and out) all while keeping out any unwanted pests.

Car Seat Headrest Hook, 4 pack - $6.99 (36% off) at Amazon

These hanger hooks are designed to help keep your car organized, keep your coat or bags off the floor, and keep the floor free of clutter. This deal includes four black plastic hooks. No tools are necessary for installation.

Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage - $24.99 (11% off) at Amazon

This multi-compartment organizer is 23x17x11 inches but can collapse down for easy storage when not in use. It's great for organizing cargo and keeping your vehicle clear of clutter and is designed for use in the trunk or back seat. This storage bag features a tie-down system with adjustable securing straps to keep it in place. It has over 35,600 user ratings with an average score of 4.7 out of 45 stars.

Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash - 1 gallon - $19.50 (15% off) at Amazon

Summer is here and that means it’s time to get out, hit the road and have fun. It also means you need to clean and protect your car's paint after any adventuring. Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash is a shampoo and conditioner designed to clean and condition your car in one easy step. It can be used in a bucket or in a foam cannon. If you plan to use this car wash formula with a foam cannon be sure to dilute the formula based on Meguiar's instructions.

Armor All Car Cleaning and Leather Wipes (2 pack) - $10.98 (15% off) at Amazon

This two-pack of interior wipes comes with two types: cleaning and leather care. The cleaning wipes are lint free and designed to remove gourd-in dirt, dust and grime without leaving a greasy residue behind. The leather wipes clean, condition and protect the leather.

LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner - $24.99 (11% off) at Amazon

This car diagnostic tool is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied for any reason, making this OBD2 scanner a top Prime Day deal and worth picking up if you're in the market. It's a “plug-and-play” scan tool designed to be easy to use even for beginners. You can use it to read and clear fault codes on your engine, check emissions and fuel systems, and much more. It currently has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from over 3,500 users.

Boulder Tools - Heavy Duty Tire Repair Kit - $37.89 (18% off) at Amazon

This puncture repair kit has all the tools you need to repair car, truck, RV, SUV, motorcycle, or tractor flats. It comes with 30 strong plugs and heavy-duty tools that are backed by a lifetime warranty. The kit currently has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating from over 3,100 users.

THISWORX portable car vacuum cleaner - $34.98 (22% off) at Amazon

The ThisWorx 12v portable car vac is a handheld vacuum that comes with three attachments, a 16-foot cord and storage bag. This long-time favorite is on sale right now, although it’s not technically a “Prime Day deal.” We don’t care, though, because it’s an amazing portable vac. It’s lightweight (only 2.7 lbs) and great to have around your garage or keep in the car. The vac has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating with over 147,000 users taking the time to rate it.

Portable Air Compressor Mini Inflator Electric Pump for Car and Bike Tires - $39.99 (27% off) at Amazon

This electric inflator pump is made for car tires, bike tires, motorcycle tires and other small items. The compact compressor has a max pressure of 150 PSI. It uses a rechargeable li-ion battery and can be used as an emergency power source for your cellphone when traveling.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box - $99.95 (21% off) at Amazon

The NOCO Boost Plus is usually one of the best-selling portable jump starters on Amazon. This little pack can hold up to 20 jump starts on a charge, and it works on “gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.” It’s not just a jump starter, either. The NOCO Boost Plus also doubles as a portable power bank and an LED flashlight with seven light modes. With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon, the pack is still sitting at a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, and at 50% off it’s hard to beat.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter - $469.99 (6% off) at Amazon

The E22 is certainly more expensive than the youth-designed E10 above, but you can save $30 on it right now with Prime Day savings. With a net weight of just 28 lbs and a foldable design, the E22 is easy to transport for last-mile city commuting or just having fun around your neighborhood. It has a top speed of 12.4 mph and a range of 13.7 miles.

Cradream Drift RC Car Remote Control Monster Truck 1:14 Scale - $36.99 (8% off) at Amazon

This RC car features “front headlights, frame, cockpit, shock absorbers and four huge anti-crash wheels.” It includes a 2.4Ghz anti-interference controller with a range of up to 165 ft. The car is powered by two interchangeable batteries that take about 4 hours to fully charge and can be used for 20 minutes at max speed or 35 minutes at normal speed. If you’re looking for a fast, affordable toy, this could be a great choice.

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voice Remote, Released 2020 - $99 (24% off) at Amazon

For less than $100 and with a 4.6 out of 5 star average rating from over 3,100 users this is an interesting option for shoppers looking for a soundbar and streaming device for their TV entertainment setup.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox X|S, Xbox One and PC - $366.25 (8% off) at Amazon

We’re big fans of racing games here at Autoblog. Although playing with a controller will probably always be the easiest way to play, it’s definitely not the most immersive. If you want to add some realism to your gaming, why not pick up a racing wheel? This one works with Xbox One, Xbox X/S and PC and features HD force feedback, a programmable dual clutch, RPM LEDs, a progressive brake spring and more. If you’re looking to up your gaming experience in a big way, this racing wheel is worth a look.

Casio Men's G-SHOCK Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black - $93.62 (33% off) at Amazon

There’s a pretty well known story about Eminem, after selling millions of albums, asking his business manager if he could afford a Rolex. After buying one, he was too worried about scratching and dinging it up, so he went back to his trusty G-SHOCK, which could probably be sent to the moon and back without incident and if it did stop working, could be replaced for under $100 with this deal here.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Over Ear - $379 (5% off) at Amazon

A really good pair of noise cancelling headphones is something every traveler needs and now that more people than ever are working from home on a full-time basis, they’re great for staying sane during the day too. Bose over-the-ear headphones are considered top-tier and usually the price tag reflects that, but even just 5% off makes the decision to pick up a pair a little easier

Delta Cycle Pablo Monet Folding Bike Wall Mount Rack Storage - $24.88 (36% off) at Amazon

Designed for indoor use or a garage, this 24x18x10-inch steel bike rack would be great for an apartment or house, especially for the price. It weighs 1 pound and can hold a maximum of two bikes up to 65 lbs. When not in use, the storage rack folds flat in order to save space. There’s even a shelf for additional storage of your helmet, lock, and other gear. The molded rubber arms are designed to protect your bike’s finish.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV - $109.99 (35% off) at Amazon

Thanks to Prime Day, you can get this Insignia Fire TV for $110. The model, currently being featured for Prime Day is the Insignia NS-24DF310NA21, features a resolution of 720p with a voice remote that works with Alexa to launch shows, apps, and more. At the time this entry was written, this TV had a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with over 10,600 ratings.

Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification Kit - $99.00 (23% off) at Amazon

You can now discover your best friend’s ancestry! Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Embark claims to offer the most accurate breed breakdown on the market, detecting down to 5% of your dog's total breed. Results are generally available online in just 2-4 weeks and once you’ve ID’d your dog’s breed you can upgrade your account to include a genetic health screening with no additional swabs required.

Marmot Ironwood 20 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag - $158.28 (11% off) at Amazon

If you’re car camping in a dry climate, this is a solid down option for a pretty great price. Down is lighter and more packable than synthetic insulation, though it loses its warmth when wet, which is why Marmot treated it with Down Defender so it stays drier 10 times as long as regular down. Plus, with a temperature rating of 20 degrees, it’ll keep you comfortable on those nights that dip just below freezing.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid State Drive - $299.99 (35% off) at Amazon

A top-rated portable Solid State Drive with rugged design that makes it a great option for use on the road. Featuring up to 6 feet of drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Uses USB 3.1 Type-C connection featuring up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. Keep content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD currently has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with over 30,000 global ratings. Available configurations include 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TBs of storage space.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV - $149.99 (25% off) at Amazon

At $150 for a 32-inch smart HD TV, this is a hard deal to ignore. It's important to note that the resolution is only 720p, but for an extra screen in your kitchen or den area, maybe that super high resolution isn't as important as saving a few bucks. This Insignia also currently has a solid 4.7 out of 5 star Amazon user rating with over 37,800 global ratings.

Cobra RAD 480i Radar Detector - $149.95 ($20 off) at Walmart

This is a nice $20 off deal on a long-range radar and laser driver alert system with voice alerts. It features Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone and an app with real-time alerts and live automatic radar community reporting that even shows road hazards.

120W Dual USB Ports 3.1A Fast Charging w/ 2 Socket Cigarette Lighter Splitter Car Power Adapter - $10.48 (30% off) at Walmart

This accessory allows you to convert your car's cigarette lighter from one socket to two. It also adds two USB charging ports for charging tablets and smartphones.

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount - $13.28 (30% off) at Walmart

This universal cell phone holder fits most cell phones from 4.5 inches to 6.5 inches wide. There's no need to fiddle with suction mounts or air vent clamps, just slide it into your car’s cup holder and you’re done. The expandable base fits most car, truck, and SUV cup holders from 2.1 inches to 3.5 inches and the flexible neck has a 360-degree rotatable mount that allows you to find the perfect position for your needs.

ViviLink Discovery T20X Dash Cam - $44.99 ($35 off) at Walmart

In the market for a dash cam? This one is less than $50 right now at Walmart. The advanced chip, six-lens elements, and WDR technology contribute to crisp 2.5K video at 30fps. The 3-inch IPS high-definition screen is great for menu navigation and video playback. Night Vision with the F1.8 large aperture and WDR technology make the T20X dash cam an option for capturing night time video. Other basic functions include loop recording and auto on/off that links to your vehicle’s engine starts and stops and the energy-saving parking mode minimizes unnecessary recording time, but keeps the dash cam in stand-by incase there is an accident.

Up to $100 back on select tire purchases at Tire Rack

If you're in the market for some new tires, Tire Rack has some great deals going on not only through Prime Day, but even for a bit afterward. You can save on Goodyear tires, Firestone, Pirelli and more. Click through to see all the available tire deals.

Apple TV 4K 32GB - $99 (41% off) at Walmart

This previous-gen Apple TV boasts 4K playback and at 41% off it’s a no-brainer for those of you who have their media library inside the Apple ecosystem.

Huffy 12V Green Machine Vortex Powered Ride-On - $152.99 (15% off) at Target

This 12-volt battery powered ride-on is sure to be tons of fun with its 360-degree spinning abilities. It’s designed for kids ages 8 and up and can accommodate up to 150 pounds. The Green Machine Vortex has a top speed of 8 mph and a fully charged battery is good for 30 minutes of continuous ride time.

Win a 1988 BMW E30 M3 - Enter at Omaze

The car that started a dynasty: the first-gen BMW M3. Made from 1985-1991, this car is iconic. This specific example, a 1988 model with only 27,000 miles on the odometer, is about as close to buying a "new" first-gen M3 as you can get. Thankfully you won't have to worry about a price tag, because this M3, worth around $100,000, is being given away.