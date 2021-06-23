2022 Infiniti QX60 fully revealed with vastly improved design

After a "concept" was shown last September, the significantly redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 has finally been revealed. And inside and out, it's a huge design improvement. It has a more traditional SUV exterior, with a much more modern and luxurious-looking interior complete with an infotainment system from this decade.

As expected, the production QX60 looks just like the concept, and that's good in our book. It has a boxier, more confident shape but still with the brand's signature curvy detailing. The new two-tone paint is only available on the top-level Autograph trim, though. Interestingly, the new QX60 has the same wheelbase as the crossover it replaces, though it's overall two inches shorter and about an inch taller. Perhaps not surprisingly, the QX60's interior doesn't seem to have changed in size much. Only cargo space has been announced, and while it has 1.4 cubic feet more space with the third row folded, space is down by between 0.4 and 1.4 cubic feet behind the first row and the third row respectively.

Space wasn't really the QX60's interior weakness, though — that was in the extremely dated design. Fortunately, the new model tosses everything from the old one out the window. It now has a low, flowing dash that helps provide a more airy feeling. It has the en vogue full-width air vents. It's particularly fetching in Autograph trim as shown above with semi-aniline quilted leather and open-pore wood trim. The infotainment is updated and features a 12.3-inch touchscreen. It can be matched with an available 12.3-inch instrument screen and a 10.8-inch head-up display. Infiniti has added additional sound-deadening, too, and among the standard features are a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power heated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto and seating for seven. The Autograph swaps the second-row bench for captain's chairs.

Powering the new QX60 is a tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 making the same 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque as before. But, like its cousin the Nissan Pathfinder, it's now connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission, which also bumped towing capacity up to 6,000 pounds. Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive available on all trim levels. Infiniti says the all-wheel-drive system has been reworked for faster engagement, and it's able to send up to half of the engine's power to the rear wheels. With all-wheel drive, the QX60 also has a brake-based torque vectoring system that can help adjust which rear wheels are getting the power.

The new QX60 will go on sale later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced, but for reference, the current model starts around $45,000. We would expect the new one to be close.

Related video: