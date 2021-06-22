Kei van campers are miracles of space utilization

In the tight streets of Japan, tiny cars make a lot of sense, particularly the government-restricted kei class of cars. They're especially small with similarly small engines, and besides being easier to maneuver and park, they're also cheaper to own and run. But surely camping in one would be a somewhat cramped, unpleasant experience, right? Think again.

YouTuber Tokyo Lens, someone who creates a variety of interesting videos about places, people and things in Japan, went on a camping trip with what seems to be a pop-top Suzuki Every kei van. He details his experience and highlights all the neat features crammed into the little space. It really is remarkable how much there is.

We were particularly taken by the nice looking cabinetry, the fact that a person can pretty much fully stretch out in the pop top and that there's actually a microwave and a tiny sink with a water-tank-supplied faucet. Check out the whole video for a look at how much you can do with a small space, as well as some nice shots of the Japanese countryside.

