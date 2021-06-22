2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS splits the gap between the S and Turbo

Add another Porsche 911 variant to the mix! This one is the 2022 911 GTS, and Porsche is releasing it in every body style: Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa. As expected, the Targa is exclusively all-wheel-drive. Opting for the Coupe or Cabriolet allow you to pick between rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive.

Power from the GTS’ 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six predictably exceeds the 911 Carrera S’ output. We’re up to 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet for this generation of GTS, giving it 30 horses and 30 pound-feet of torque more than the Carrera S. Compared to the previous generation GTS, we’re up 23 horsepower. Acceleration is boosted accordingly. The GTS Coupe (the fastest version) has a 0-60 mph time of just 3.1 seconds with the PDK transmission. That handily beats the 3.5-second time Porsche claims for the Carrera S. It’s only 0.4 second off the big "T" Turbo Coupe, too. Every body style will allow you to swap the PDK for a seven-speed manual if you’d like. Porsche says it shortened the gear lever by 10 mm versus other lesser 911 variants to enable quicker shifts.

The suspension for the Coupe and Cabriolet is derived from the 911 Turbo models and includes Porsche Active Suspension Management standard, lowering the ride height by 10 mm versus the Carrera S. It also features the same helper springs in the rear as the Turbo to make rebound characteristics consistent. The GTS Targa is an exception to all of the above, as it shares its chassis with the more pedestrian Targa 4S, not the Turbo.

Porsche yanked the braking system from the Turbo for the GTS, too. New 20-inch front and 21-inch rear center-lock wheels painted black derived from those found on the 911 Turbo S continue the parts-sharing theme.

You’ll be able to hear the GTS coming slightly easier with its standard Sport exhaust system that features an even greater reduction of sound deadening material than offered on other 911s. If you don’t hear it, the exterior design will give the GTS away, too. Satin black accents are used for the spoiler lip, engine cover grille, light surrounds and “GTS” script on the doors and rear of the car. If it’s a Targa, you’ll notice its black Targa bar, too. The interior features the GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Chrono package and Sport Seats Plus are standard. Race-Tex trim is used throughout, and an optional GTS interior package allows you to have the interior stitching done in either Red Carmine or Chalk. GTS lettering can be found on the headrests and tachometer. Lastly, Porsche says it reduced the amount of insulation on the interior.

If additional weight savings are what you’re after, Porsche is offering a new “Lightweight package” that drops 55 pounds from the standard car. It adds carbon fiber front buckets, lightweight glass, a lightweight battery and removes the rear seats. Rear-axle steering and added underbody aero paneling is bundled into the package.

Pricing for the GTS models is listed below. As expected, they represent a significant markup over the Carrera S variants. Porsche says it expects the first U.S. deliveries to begin in early 2022.

Carrera GTS: $138,050

Carrera 4 GTS: $145,350

Carrera GTS Cabriolet: $150,850

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet: $158,150

Targa 4 GTS: $158,150

