Sick of Amazon Prime Day? This 1988 E30 M3 is prime BMW

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The car that started it all: the first-gen BMW M3. Made from 1985-1991, this car is iconic. This specific example, a 1988 model with only 27,000 miles on the odometer, is about as close to buying a "new" first-gen M3 as you can get. Thankfully you won't have to worry about a price tag, because this M3, worth around $100,000, is being given away.

Win a 1988 BMW E30 M3 - Enter at Omaze

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." Paying $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Skatepark Project. According to Omaze, "Founded in 2002 by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, The Skatepark Project funds high-quality public skateparks in underserved communities to promote healthy and active lifestyles. Domestically, their Skatepark Grant programs have awarded over $10 million to more than 640 communities in all 50 states! They also support international programs that enrich the lives of youth through skateboarding."

If you want this ultimate driving machine in your driveway, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is September 29, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Related video: