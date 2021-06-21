Porsche to decide soon on Bugatti future

WEISSACH, Germany — Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.

Last week, Reuters reported that Bugatti was working on a strategic partnership with Rimac, which will likely result in a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, with Porsche as a minority partner, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said in March.

"The future of Bugatti is an issue that will be decided on a group level," Porsche said in a statement, declining to comment further.

Porsche boss Oliver Blume earlier this year said intense discussions on Bugatti's future were ongoing and that Rimac could play a role as the brands were a good technological fit, adding that a decision was expected in the first half of 2021.