Win a Tesla: This Model S will hit 60 mph in 2.3 seconds

This Tesla Model S, with its 348-mile range and 0-60 time of just 2.3 seconds, was considered the quickest production sedan ever made (until the new Model S Plaid). The Model S-APEX, a custom-built version by Unplugged Performance, has everything the Model S has, at 762 horsepower, but adds, among other things, a lowered suspension and a custom cognac leather interior that’ll make your grandfather’s antique armchair jealous. Plus, Omaze is giving it away.

Along with being incredibly powerful and good looking, this Model S comes with the features that make the Model S stand out, including a panoramic sunroof, a 17-inch infotainment system and all of the Autopilot features Tesla has become famous/infamous for.

According to Omaze, some of the other added features include a “Matte Graphite wrap; S-APEX carbon fiber widebody kit adds 80mm to car’s width; 21-inch Unplugged UP-03 wheels with OMAZE engraving and 325 section width rear tires; Sports Dynamic Air Suspension Lowering Kit; carbon fiber rear decklid spoiler, diffuser and side skirts; black-out trim package; custom Cognac leather interior.”

Additionally Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $210,000.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit 501CTHREE and GivePower. According to Omaze, “501CTHREE seeks to mobilize the next generation to fight climate change by creating a global community that embraces low-carbon culture. 501CTHREE intersects innovation and storytelling to bring attention to solutions that can help build a cleaner, more sustainable, and more hopeful future.

“GivePower is on a mission to help the roughly 2.2 billion people around the world who do not have access to safely-managed drinking water. The nonprofit uses its deep solar expertise to power and provide clean water, food security and light to regions in need around the world. ”

If you want this opportunity to own this head-turning EV, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 24, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

