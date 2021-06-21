Prime Day 2021 - Live coverage of the best deals and our favorite car products
Teased

This cryptic Jeep teaser may hint at Wrangler goodies

This is vague even by teaser standards

Jun 21st 2021 at 5:09PM

Jeep posted a particularly cryptic teaser to its social media Monday afternoon, hinting at what is likely to be a debut slated to coincide with the definitely-back-on-again 2021 Chicago Auto Show.

As seen above, Jeep's teaser consisted simply of a picture of an off-road vehicle trail marker sign with the number "40.4" and an arrow pointing toward a stylized Jeep Wrangler. The number is obviously significant, but Jeep gave us virtually no context. It could be a mileage figure, a dimension of some sort, or something else entirely. 

If we know anything about teasers, and we'd like to think we do, we'd put our money on this being the first of many. Stay tuned.

