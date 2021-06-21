This cryptic Jeep teaser may hint at Wrangler goodies

Jeep posted a particularly cryptic teaser to its social media Monday afternoon, hinting at what is likely to be a debut slated to coincide with the definitely-back-on-again 2021 Chicago Auto Show.

A sign of things to come. pic.twitter.com/IVD2UwNbpk — Jeep (@Jeep) June 21, 2021

As seen above, Jeep's teaser consisted simply of a picture of an off-road vehicle trail marker sign with the number "40.4" and an arrow pointing toward a stylized Jeep Wrangler. The number is obviously significant, but Jeep gave us virtually no context. It could be a mileage figure, a dimension of some sort, or something else entirely.

If we know anything about teasers, and we'd like to think we do, we'd put our money on this being the first of many. Stay tuned.

