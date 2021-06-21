Surprise, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer fuel economy is not that great

Fuel economy for the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is out (h/t CarScoops), and predictably, the results are not pretty. Since we’re talking about the Grand Wagoneer, that means we’re exclusively dealing with the 6.4-liter V8. That engine is not known for great fuel economy in its Charger and Challenger Scat Pack applications, so we're not surprised to learn that it's still thirsty in the SUV. The standard Wagoneer offers a 5.7-liter V8, too, but fuel economy for that truck isn’t out just yet.

Its most fuel-efficient form is when the truck is paired with rear-wheel drive. That model returns 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined. Neither the city nor highway number changes when you select four-wheel drive, but the highway number drops by one to 18 mpg. Unfortunately for Jeep, these figures put the Grand Wagoneer at the bottom of its class for fuel economy.

None of the full-size SUVs you can buy return particularly stellar mpgs with their big V8 engine options, but the Grand Wagoneer is effectively the worst versus its main competition. Before we get into comparing, we’ll note that all the following comparisons are done using the four-wheel-drive versions of the respective vehicles.

The Cadillac Escalade with its 6.2-liter V8 bests the Jeep by 1 mpg combined. A Lincoln Navigator with its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 ups that by 1 additional mpg at 17 mpg combined. In terms of money spent, you’ll spend $1,050 less at the pump driving a Navigator and $250 less per year with an Escalade (6.2L). The Escalade’s Duramax diesel is worth a mention here, though. That SUV gets an excellent 22 mpg combined and will save you $1,500 per year in fuel versus a Grand Wagoneer.

The other high-mpg theoretical competitors come from Germany. They’re not quite as large as the Grand Wagoneer, but the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 and BMW X7 M50i both offer three rows of spacious seating and V8 engines. The Mercedes returns a respectable 18 mpg, and the BWW offers 17 mpg combined. Highway fuel economy is where both of these perform best, though, as they’re both rated for 21 mpg on the highway. The other end of the spectrum brings us to Japan with the Lexus LX 570 and Infiniti QX80. The QX80 returns a Grand Wagoneer-matching 15 mpg combined, but the Lexus is the worst of all at 14 mpg combined.

For anything else you want to know about the Grand Wagoneer, you can visit our main reveal post here and find news of its new configurator tool here.

Related video: