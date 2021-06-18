In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and West Coast Editor James Riswick. This week, they discuss what they've driving, including the Subaru Outback Wilderness, Land Rover Discovery and Volkswagen GTI. They talk about the new Lexus NX in the news section and rejoice about its lack of a touchpad infotainment system. A quick aside about dream racetracks they'd like to drive follows this. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener spend their money on what they should buy to replace their lifted Mk 7 VW Golf.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

