Porsche is developing a system to compose unique music for your drive

Modern day automobiles have done a lot to provide custom experiences for just about every driving scenario, from ambient lighting to suspension settings. Audio has also been included to an extent with better stereos and variable exhaust systems, but Porsche is going a step further. It's working on something called the Soundtrack My Life Project and having the car compose unique music that responds to your driving.

To be clear, this is not just the car selecting certain songs from your playlists or streaming services that fit either laid-back or enthusiastic driving. Instead, Porsche has libraries of original music bits and pieces that will be combined and arranged by an algorithm to match your driving. You pick the style, whether it's electronic, piano or some other genre, and it starts piecing things together. Come to a stop, and the music slows down and becomes less busy; start driving vigorously, and it transitions to more uptempo stuff with more instruments and layers.

It's currently in prototype form, and it only works with Porsche's own original music. So you can't use samples from your own music library, nor can you upload your own original music pieces. And being a prototype, it's not yet available. But during a presentation from Porsche, someone working on the project said that it could be available as soon as next year. Of course, that's subject to change. We're certainly curious to try it out. It could be pretty fun, kind of like the dynamic soundtracks you find in video games that help elevate the gameplay. On the other hand, we could see the novelty wearing off quickly, with people switching back to listening to traditional music instead.

