These Tire Rack deals will make you forget all about Prime Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite the fact that everyone's talking about Prime Day 2021 arriving next week, it's clear that not everyone is necessarily interested in further lining Jeff Bezos' pockets. Well, if you're not a big Amazon fan but you're still on the lookout for deals, don't worry, the entire internet will likely be rife with ways to save money over the next few weeks. Just one of the sites offering some solid deals over the next few weeks is Tire Rack. You can check out the selection of deals below.

Continental

From now until June 30, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires.

Cooper Tires

Until July 5, you can take advantage of this Tire Rack promotion that could get you up to $100 back on a Cooper Tires Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Cooper brand tires.

Firestone

Are you more of a Firestone kind of person? Don't worry, until June 26 you can purchase a set of four select Firestone tires and get up to a $60 Firestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. Or, you can use your CFNA Credit Card and get an addition $30 back.

Pirelli

Looking for some Pirellis? If you purchase a matching set of 4 new Pirelli Cinturato or Scorpion tires you might be eligible to receive up to a $70 Visa Prepaid Card by online or mail-in rebate until June 27.

Yokohama

Yokohama fan? Until June 30, you can receive up to an $80 Yokohama Tires Prepaid Mastercard by online rebate with the purchase of four new Yokohama ADVAN Apex V601 tires.

Goodyear

Last but not least, if you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until June 30.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Up to $100 back on select tire purchases