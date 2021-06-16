Michelin wants to put inflatable sails on ships to boost fuel economy

Michelin is demummifying the technology that helped the Roman Republic defeat the Carthaginian fleet in 256 B.C., to make the largest ships roaming the planet's oceans more efficiently. It launched a project named Wing Sail Mobility (WISAMO) to create an automated, inflatable sail system to cut fuel consumption.

Swiss inventors helped the French tire manufacturer develop the sails. Computer-generated images released by Michelin show a pair of sails whose shape echoes the Bibendum mascot used for decades. They can be installed on most merchant and pleasure ships, either as original equipment for new builds or as a retrofit for existing boats.

Bulk carriers and oil tankers are among the types of ships that can be equipped with the WISAMO system. It's a relatively straightforward technology. When there's no wind, or when there's a low bridge, the sails are neatly folded and stored above the deck. When the wind picks up, they deploy at the push of a button thanks to a telescopic mast and an air compressor; there's no need to pull ropes, which is good because it would be hard to find crew members who can handle rigging on a sailing ship. The sails reduce fuel use, but they're not designed to power boats on their own.