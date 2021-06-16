Lincoln's first full EV coming in 2022 as part of electrification push

Ford may be grabbing all the electric headlines right now, but soon Lincoln will be snagging a few, too. In a presentation to the media, the company outlined its electrification strategy for this decade, and it really kicks off next year with the first full electric Lincoln.

Lincoln hasn't said much about what this 2022 EV will be like, not even whether it will be a crossover or a sedan. But the company did say the EV will be based on a modular electric platform supporting rear- or all-wheel drive. It's a new platform not related to the current Mustang Mach-E. This electric vehicle will also be the first of four full EVs launched between now and 2030.

Lincoln will also increase its electrification of internal-combustion models. The goal is for the entire line-up to be electrified by 2030, and half of the brand's volume is expected to be electrified around 2026.

Besides electrification, Lincoln highlighted some other steps it was taking to make the brand and the ownership experience more appealing. Technology and services were highlights. It's putting out its first over-the-air updates for the Lincoln Nautilus this summer with improvements for navigation, Apple CarPlay and the digital owner's manual. Amazon Alexa assistant is coming to Lincolns this fall, and hands-free driving assist is coming later. Lincoln is also playing with new services, such as a refueling and car cleaning service that's being tested in Houston. Finally, the company is adding more standalone retail stores with a new, more luxurious and customer-focused design.

