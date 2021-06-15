We're gearing up for Prime Day 2021 with these early automotive deals from Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be here before you know it (June 21 and 22) and we'll be sharing all the best deals with you as they become available right here on Autoblog, so be sure to check back! In preparation for the two-day main event, we wanted to highlight some early deals for car lovers just in case you want to lock in some savings right now.

DBPOWER 800A - $69.99 (24% off) at Amazon

Key features

Jump starts up to a 7.2L gas engine or 5.5L diesel engine

Compact enough to fit in your glove compartment

Features 18000mAh capacity with a smart USB port, able to fully charge your laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Features over current protection, short circuit protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection

LCD screen shows the remaining power in the device

Built-in LED flashlight for emergency and nighttime use

Featured five-star review:

"My brother and I took a trip to Seattle to watch a Seahawks game. When we got back to the airport, my (almost new) car had an almost totally dead battery. He pulled out his jump starter and I was quickly on my way, which was great as I had a two-hour drive home. I quickly decided I needed my own jump starter (as using jumper cables with another vehicle can fry electronics on newer cars), and I often drive up into the mountains where a dead battery could be a real pain. I Googled products and read Amazon reviews, and interestingly ended up picking the same product my brother used. Everything about it seems well thought-out. The battery is sturdy and the case is well-built and compact ... I have now used this jump starter three times, twice on pickup trucks that had sat for too long and were completely dead. They all started easily on the first try, and the jumper battery was barely depleted afterward. Highly recommended!" Amazon reviewer, Jbrand88

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $54.95 (45% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

1080p front camera w/ 170° wide angle lens

Waterproof back camera w/ 130° lens

Features loop recording and G-sensor technology

Accepts up to 32GB SD card

Featured five-star review:

"Great dash cam for front and rear views. It's very easy to setup and start recording. This is great for insurance purposes when you need it. It continues to record and will save the video of any accident you may have. What is extremely nice is that the front view video and the rear video record in separate AVI files." - Amazon reviewer, Chris A.

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump - $28.87 (33% off) at Amazon

Key features

Best-selling air compressor on Amazon

Plugs into the 12V DC lighter port

Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Does not support truck tires

Includes a built-in LED flashlight

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Featured five-star review:

"Ha! I love this little guy. When I say 'little guy,' I mean that affectionately. I've [not] had a portable tire inflator since, well, I can't remember when, but it's been at least three cars. It was measurably bigger than this one and not nearly as impressive. I'm a big fan of avoiding gas stations for keeping my tires inflated. Beyond the awkwardness of the pumps, their effectiveness is sometimes sketchy. Now, with today's tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), you get the reminder if you've gone too long without checking, and what more perfect and convenient time to refill tires than on a rested and cool car outside your own front door.

This does everything you would ask of a portable inflator: it's fast, it's efficient and it's quiet. My old inflator sounded as if I was tearing up my driveway when I used it and it probably took twice as long to work. I saw some questions about the potential lost air while detaching the connecting hose and it seems like the pump may run a little over the stated PSI as protection for that situation. The automatic shut-off when it reaches the pressure you set is a huge boon, as I can rumble around in the trunk or work inside the car without having to constantly monitor the pump.

I can't say much about the carrying bag, it's a silly little thing that's likely to tear over time, but that's meaningless when talking about performance and value. If I had any quibble at all, it would be that I don't seem to be able to shut off the light on the pump. It's not a big deal from a power perspective, just an OCD thing (why have it on in the daytime?) This is a great purchase at a terrific price." - Amazon reviewer, Jeffrey D.

A1 Shades - From $13.97 (39% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Available in seven different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

Blocks UV rays

"Support structures fully adapt to the front window of your SUV or car"

Featured five-star review:

"I had just asked my two grown sons why NO ONE was capable of making a car sun shade that would actually work. Summer after summer I would spend money on shades that would melt as soon as the temperature went past 75 degrees - which it always does in Southern California. I haunted the big box/home improvement/auto stores and even ordered some from Amazon. Epic failures, all! I LOVE THESE! The size chart in the description is easy to read and both shades fit our cars perfectly - a small 4-door Kia Forte and my husband's Kia Sportage. They're easy to unfold and stay up even without using the sun visors but I used them anyway. It's really pitiful how thrilled I am with these but I always tell my boys that it's not the big things in life that will bring you down it's the constant irritation from the little things. Thank you A1! I'm gifting these to all my friends and family." - Amazon reviewer, Paula J.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off) at Amazon.com

Key features

Weighs only 2.4 lbs

106W and 8.8 amp motor

Metal turbine

16-foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Transparent trash container

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage, a special filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter

Featured five-star review:

"This thing is awesome! I [own] a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs, and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum, [but] if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic." - Amazon reviewer, Sally