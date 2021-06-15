2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring enters as the wingless and subtle GT3

Only a short period has passed since the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 was unleashed into the world, but it’s already time for the 2022 GT3 Touring to join it.

Just like the 991 generation GT3 Touring, the 992 is a subtle and understated GT3. It steals the engine, transmissions, suspension, wheels and tires from the standard GT3, but adopts a new look. The gigantic, adjustable rear wing is gone, replaced by a rear spoiler that automatically extends at high speeds. It gets a new front grille design, and the front fascia is painted in body color instead of contrasting black. Further black trim is removed from the window stripping, replaced with shiny aluminum for a classic look. The aggressive front hood venting remains.

The “GT3 Touring” designation is found on the rear, and its twin center tailpipes are finished in silver to complete the look. You can optionally have most of these silver trim elements finished in black, but that would start to swing it back toward the standard GT3 in style.

Porsche’s 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six is still in the back making 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. It revs to a scintillating 9,000 rpm, just like the standard GT3. The seven-speed PDK will be the GT3 Touring’s standard transmission, but Porsche’s six-speed manual will be available as a no-cost option so long as you don’t live in California. Porsche says that the state’s complex noise regulations don’t allow it to sell the manual there. Apparently, California has different noise regulation limits for automatic and manual vehicles, and while the automatic adheres to the law, the manual is too loud. Sorry, California residents.

You’ll be listening to your GT3 Touring’s frantic engine from an interior that’s slightly different from the standard GT3. Black leather (instead of suede or other materials) is used as standard for the steering wheel, gear lever, center console and door panel armrests. However, Porsche says it’s opening the floodgates for far more personalization of the interior than the previous generation GT3 Touring offered. You can newly select two-tone options and pick from far more colors and materials than you could before. And if it’s an option on the standard GT3, Porsche says you can spec it for the Touring, too.

The price for the manual and PDK are the same, which means either can be had for a starting price of $162,450, including the destination charge. That’s exactly the same price as the regular GT3, so it’s entirely up to your preference on which to buy. Porsche didn’t brag of super fast lap times or downforce figures with the Touring, but there’s no doubt it’s still a super capable track performer. There’s just no way you’ll be able to match the same sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time of the winged car.

Customer cars are expected to arrive in the U.S. come early 2022.

