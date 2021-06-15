1995 McLaren F1 with only 242 miles going to auction

With a run of just 106 examples, a massive top speed of 240 miles per hour, and a Le Mans-winning racing pedigree, every McLaren F1 sports car is special. Some are just a bit more special than others, though, such as the 1995 example you see above. It's a unique color combination and only has 242 miles on the clock. It could be yours if you have the cash, since it will be offered by Gooding and Company's auction at Pebble Beach this year.

The car is the 25th McLaren F1 built and the only one to have been finished in a paint color called "Creighton Brown," which the auction house notes was named after an executive who helped get McLaren's road car business up and running. The interior continues the brown theme with dark and light leather throughout.

And as for the low miles, it's evident beyond the odometer. Apparently it's still sitting on the same tires it came with back in 1995. So, if you do happen to put more miles on it, please get a new set to drive on, and put the originals in a safe place for your safety and their preservation. The car also comes with all its matching luggage, its original watch, the complete tool chest, roadside tool kit, owner's manual, service book and official book talking about the development of the car.

Gooding and Company says this is the lowest mileage F1 example to go to auction, and coupled with its unique color scheme, they're expecting a high price. The company estimates it could go for as much as $15 million. So if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind McLaren and have the scratch, this could be the one.

