We've seen some interesting ways of paying for cars come up in the past few years, from subscriptions to cryptocurrency. But Polestar is going to try something particularly unusual: accepting payment in the form of art. The program will run from now until August 15 in the U.S. and Europe, and it only applies to the Polestar 1 sports car.

Almost any kind of art can be used to purchase a Polestar 1: "paintings, sculptures, photography, installations and more." But before you run to your hobby store for a canvas and paint, know that there are a couple of hurdles to clear before Polestar accepts your piece. First it has to pass a preliminary evaluation from art advisor Theodor Dalenson, who has been on the board of multiple art museums, including the Guggenheim. After that, the piece will be valued by the Sotheby's and Philips auction houses. But provided that your creation, or the piece you own from another artist, is accepted, you'll have yourself a Polestar 1.

Once the art makes it to Polestar, the plan will be for the company to eventually sell it. The company said it will either auction the works or sell them through the artists' preferred dealers. If you're interested in the program, you can submit your art to trade at this link.

