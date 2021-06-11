The last Hyundai V8 car is already here

Hyundai will end production of V8-powered cars this year, if a new report out of South Korea proves true. It would make the 5.0-liter unit found in the current Genesis G90 sedan the final Hyundai Tau V8.

According to South Korean website Daum, the updated Genesis G90, expected later this year, will no longer have the 420-horse, 383 lb-ft V8 available as an option. The top-grade engine will, moving forward, be the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, good for 380 horsepower and edging out the V8 with 391 pound-feet of torque.

In addition, the V8 was discontinued for the updated Kia K9 recently. We knew that model as the Kia K900 in the U.S., and dropping the V8 was a moot point for us because the entire model was eliminated for 2021.

We thought that the V8 might be on its way out when we saw the 2022 Genesis G90 testing under heavy camouflage. It's not surprising, considering the entire industry is moving toward smaller, forced-induction engines.

According to Daum, the G90 will be redesigned with an eye toward weight reduction, chassis rigidity, and a lower center of gravity. An electric version, likely called the eG90, is expected as well. It'll almost certainly receive the quad headlight signature of two thin lines on either side of a large crest grille as well. Going even further, the site claims that the G90 will feature a rear-wheel steering system to improve cornering and high-speed stability.

The V6-powered 2022 Genesis G90 is expected to debut later this year, and the electric version will follow at a later date.

