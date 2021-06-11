2022 Ford Maverick is here, plus the next Toyota Land Cruiser | Autoblog Podcast #682

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week they cover the hottest car news, particularly the 2022 Ford Maverick, plus the new Toyota Land Cruiser and Kia Sportage. They also discuss cars they've driven (the Kia Rio and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid) and a car one of them rode in (the new Toyota GR 86). Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener with a fairly complex and open-ended car buying decision. Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #682
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- What we're driving:
- 2021 Kia Rio
- 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 (First Ride)
- News
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on Apple Podcasts
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related Video: