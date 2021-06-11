Official

2022 Audi A3 and S3 pricing out, starts at just under $35,000

Both will be offered in three trim levels

Jun 11th 2021 at 12:28PM
Unveiled in 2020, the fourth-generation Audi A3 and its spicier S3 derivative will arrive in American showrooms in the coming months. The German firm published pricing and trim details about its two new entry-level sedans.

Pricing for the entry-level, front-wheel-drive 2022 A3 Premium starts at $34,945 including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. Audi priced the mid-range Premium Plus and the range-topping Prestige models at $38,245 and $42,245, respectively. Adding all-wheel-drive increases the three aforementioned figures by $2,000. If it's the 2022 S3 you're after, plan on spending $45,945, $48,745 and $52,545, respectively, for the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims.

For context, the 2021 A4 (the next model up in Audi's sedan hierarchy) starts at $40,145 including the same destination charge. Take a trip to crossover-land, and the cheapest car is the Q3 ($35,095 including destination).

Regardless of which trim level you select, or which flavor of the 3 you order, the list of standard features includes LED exterior lighting, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats (sport seats in the S3) and a 10.1-inch touchscreen that displays Audi's MIB 3 infotainment system. Buyers can order a 12.3-inch screen at an extra cost. Electronic driving aids are part of the package, too, including a lane departure warning system.

Both sedans are offered in a single basic mechanical configuration. Power for the A3 comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist rated at a combined 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission come standard, while winter-beating Quattro all-wheel-drive is optional. Stepping up to the S3 brings a 2.0-liter turbo four that generates 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, increases of 18 and 15 respectively over the outgoing model. It's Quattro-only.

Looking ahead, Audi will complete the line-up with the next-generation RS3, which should pack a turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Judging by what we've seen so far, the smallest RS sedan will wear a suitably muscular design.

