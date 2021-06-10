Ford dealer gives your 2021 F-150 retro two-tone paint

For those who came of age in the 1980s, the quintessential Ford F-150 pickup was two-tone. That look came with a base color of red or blue (though teal would have been acceptable), and white flanks. Now that cars are all boringly painted, it's refreshing to see that a dealership is out to re-create that 1980s F-150 look with brand new 2021 F-150 trucks.

The so-called BFP Retro F-150 comes from Cincinnati-area dealer Beechmont Ford. It's not an official Dearborn creation, but was obviously done in tribute to the Blue Oval. It starts with a 2021 or 2022 F-150 in any trim level, although XLT or Lariat with the Chrome Package is recommended, thanks to the copious amounts of brightwork that those come with.

To that, the dealer and adds a Satin Pearl wrap to give it the two-tone look, though Beechmont says that a paint option is available as well. Further retro touches include a chrome bed rack fitted with KC Daylighter lights and 17-inch chrome wheels wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich white-lettered all-terrain tires. Finally, a 3.5-inch lift rounds out the package.

Beechmont requires a $500 deposit, but the total package cost depends on the options chosen, such as a Roush cat-back exhaust, and the base truck. Right now, Beechmont says it's experiencing a six- to seven-month wait time due to delays with production (likely the microchip shortage).

The current F-150 color palette isn't the most exciting — several shades of gray, black, white, two very similar blues, two reds, and a dark green. The Retro F-150 strikes us as a tidy package to liven up your truck that doesn't scream brodozer.

