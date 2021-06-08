Lego creates some pretty amazing automotive models, but the Lego hobbyist community sometimes does better. Evidence of that comes to us in this fully-functional GMC Hummer EV Lego Technic model spotted by Road & Track and created by YouTube user Alain B. And while it's a one-off for now, there is the possibility it could become a kit you could bring home.

As you can see in the video, the model looks the part with a body that closely matches the real thing. It's an impressively solid body, too, something that's sometimes difficult to achieve with Technic pieces. But that's only the tip of the iceberg. It's also got electric motors and is remote controlled. It has four-wheel-steering that can emulate the Hummer's famous Crab Mode setup. The fully independent suspension can raise for more ground clearance. And on top of all of that, it's even got a fully operational MultiPro tailgate and front trunk.

The design is also listed on the Lego Ideas page. This is the site where Lego builders can submit their creations, and if they get enough votes, they'll be considered by the company for becoming a real production kit. You can visit the page at this link to lend your support (it doesn't cost anything). That page also reveals some other neat details, including the fact that it's made of about 2,200 pieces.

While enough votes will get the design to be considered by Lego, there are other factors that determine whether it makes production. Some of them include getting the license from General Motors, and other undisclosed reasoning. But Lego has done a number of large, technical and somewhat pricey kits with licensing from other companies. So this seems like a great one for the company.

