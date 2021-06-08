2022 BMW X3/X4 M and M Competition models crank out more torque

Just two years after BMW introduced the first full-M versions of the X3 and X4 compact crossovers, the models are being updated for 2022 with the chief benefit being improved performance. Highlighting the changes to the 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M compact SUVs, M GmbH is squeezing more torque from the models' turbocharged inline-six. The higher torque brings lower 0–60 times: 3.9 seconds for the regular X3/X4 M (down from 4.1), with the Competition package X3/X4 chopping that time to 3.7 seconds (from 4.0).

The standard X3/X4 M engine output climbs from 442 lb-ft of torque to 457 lb-ft. Power stands pat (for now) at 473 horsepower. With the Competition package, torque jumps by 37 lb-ft to 479 lb-ft, while horsepower remains at 503. The Competition version, therefore, now has advantages both in horsepower and in torque over the regular M engine.

As before, special equipment includes an M xDrive system with an Active M differential, along with other standard upgrades including adaptive M suspension, engine compartment bracing, M compound brakes, M Servotronic steering, and 20-inch wheels. The Competition version also adds an M Sport exhaust and 21-inch wheels.

Elsewhere, the changes are largely shared with lesser X3s and X4s. Outside, revised styling features include, yes, a larger grille opening, though they're not as comically oversized as on some other recent BMWs. The fascia has more straight-edged detailing, larger lower air intakes in the redesigned bumper, and newly designed adaptive LED headlights. The front fender air vents are reshaped, the taillights are newly designed, and there's a new 21-inch star-spoke wheel design. There are also four new paint colors: Carbon Black, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Bay Blue metallic, and Sao Paulo Yellow.

The standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers a choice of visual presentations including an M-specific layout. The optional head-up display also includes M-specific content. The redesigned center console includes a button to access the setup screen for the various powertrain and suspension modes.

The adaptive cruise control that is part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional package is enhanced with semi-autonomous steering capability, including the ability to execute a signaled lane change, while the optional Parking Assistance package now enables the X3/X4 to autonomously back out of a parking space by retracing its path.

The best news is the 2022 enhancements, including the extra grunt, come at no extra cost. Pricing is unchanged for the 2022 X3 M at $70,895 and the 2022 X4 M at $74,395. BMW has not yet announced pricing for the Competition package, however. For 2021, the option was $7,000.

