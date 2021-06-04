Ford Maverick is coming, and the Acura TLX and Hyundai Palisade still impress | Autoblog Podcast #681

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they've been spending time in Autoblog's pair of long-term loaners, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and 2021 Acura TLX. In this week's news, Ford has confirmed the Maverick pickup is coming, and our editors talk about their thoughts on the name. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener replace one, or possibly two vehicles in the "Spend My Money" segment. Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #681

