The Lamborghini Urus is the ultimate super-SUV, and you can win one here

The stats: 641 horsepower. 0–60 in just over 3 seconds. A top speed of 190 miles per hour. All of those sound impressive in a performance car, but in a five-seat SUV, they’re bonkers. That kind of performance is what you get when you’re behind the wheel of the 2021 Lamborghini Urus. Normally one of these super-SUVs will cost you right around a quarter of a million dollars, but for those of us who don’t have that kind of cash, just head on over to Omaze, where they’re giving away a Urus, along with $20,000 in cash, with all taxes and delivery fees covered.

Here’s what we said about the Urus when we first got behind the wheel:

“With a full day of track, street and dirt driving ahead of us, our first impressions arrive hard and fast at the 2.54-mile Vallelunga circuit near Rome. It feels strange to sit behind the wheel of a Lamborghini with a turbocharged V8 and room for five, but the whip-like acceleration from a standstill leaves you neck-strained and satisfied. This thing is wickedly quick, with a claimed 0-to-62-mph time of 3.6 seconds. It might be quicker than that in the real world. That's speedier than a Gallardo, which isn't saddled with a 4,843-pound curb weight. Drop the car's numerical mass from your mind, and Urus also feels shockingly nimble in corners. Aided by active roll stabilization, an air suspension system that can lower the car up to 1.6 inches, active damping, torque vectoring, and sticky Pirelli Corsa rubber, the Urus manages to dance its way breezily through corners despite its relative heft. The standard 10-piston carbon ceramic brakes deliver phenomenal stopping power, though it sometimes felt like there was some additional brake assist that was boosting the slowdown efforts, making it difficult to finely modulate brake release during corner entry.

“Dip the throttle and 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque gets laid down with a whole lot of help from the computers; there are some tight corners at Vallelunga that would have yielded understeer from a more analog vehicle, but the Urus's all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring enable a point-and-shoot approach at the track. Simply aim the steering wheel in the desired direction, drop the hammer, and the car barrels towards its trajectory like a heat-seeking missile. Whereas a supercar like the Huracan Performante uses predominantly organic means of attaining its track manners – think, naturally aspirated engine, no four-wheel steering – the Urus has a complex arsenal of electronics in its weapons cache. The center differential is a relatively conventional mechanical Torsen unit with a 40/60 power split, and Lamborghini's first use of full torque vectoring shifts power left and right.

“With a horsepower peak at 6,000 rpm and an indicated redline of 6,500, the Urus isn't a high-revving screamer like Lamborghini's naturally aspirated mills (though it will happily push past the redline into a soft limiter). Rather, it's a strong-willed, torque-rich powerplant that produces burbly, low-frequency sounds. There are few sonic fireworks, though Corsa mode does open up the soundtrack a bit. The dominant sounds are of the induction and low-pitched exhaust variety, though driving next to walls will accentuate the off-throttle pops and bangs. Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani says a sport exhaust option is coming in the future, and we think it can't come soon enough. The eight-speed automatic gearbox shifts quickly and responsively, and appropriately smoothly when not in its most aggressive Corsa setting. Though not quite as adaptable as the Huracan's setup, which can go from buttery smooth to brutally sharp, the Urus's torque converter unit feels appropriately tuned for a high-performance SUV, while offering a brutally effective launch control that holds power at about 2,500 rpm, then dumps it to all four wheels.

“While the steering feels more artificial than it does lively, and there's an occasional feeling of vagueness at the front end, the Urus's performance envelope is remarkable enough to make such quibbles petty. This is an outrageously capable vehicle by any measure that can outperform supercars from just a few years ago, and feels perfectly at home at the track.”

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit Pencils of Promise. Per Omaze, “Pencils of Promise (PoP) believes every child should have access to quality education. PoP has supported over 540 school builds, impacting more than 110,000 students across Ghana, Guatemala and Laos. PoP provides high-quality Teacher Support (TS), Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programs. Your generosity supports access to quality education and reshapes the education landscape as we know it.”

If you want this super-SUV in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is August 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

