Kia teased the 2023 Sportage on its global social media channels this week, sharing images of its exterior silhouette and a new dash which flaunts a double-width screen incorporating both the digital cluster and infotainment system.

The upcoming replacement for Kia's aging compact CUV will ride on a new platform shared with the Hyundai Tucson, which was itself just redesigned for the 2022 model year. While the two manufacturers make a concerted effort to differentiate their offerings despite common mechanical and electronic underpinnings, this widescreen dash layout is an even bigger departure from what we're used to seeing.

We expect the new Sportage will be offered with the same powertrains as the aforementioned Tucson, with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder being the standard offering and a hybrid model (based on a 1.6-liter turbo) being offered above that. A 2.5-liter turbo variant could appear as a "GT" model (a la K5) down the line, but we have no confirmation that such an offering is in the works.

The global car will be revealed June 8, with details and specs on the U.S.-bound version expected later in the summer ahead of an on-sale date some time next year for the 2023 model year.