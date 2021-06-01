2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport trim joins the lineup with on-road comfort in mind

There’s a new TRD trim level coming to the 2022 Toyota 4Runner, but it’s not another off-road-focused one. Instead, the 4Runner is taking a page out of the Tacoma’s book and adding a road-focused TRD Sport variant for 2022.

Similar to the Tacoma’s setup, the 4Runner TRD Sport pairs enhanced styling with targeted upgrades to make the big SUV more enjoyable on the road. The big mechanical change is its use of the Limited trim’s Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension. It features adaptive dampers that react to the road’s surface in real time. Plus, there’s a center control absorber that links the shocks on opposite sides of the vehicle together to help reduce pitch and yaw by attempting to offset the road’s inputs.

Besides this suspension system, most other upgrades are aesthetic. Toyota adds the recognizable TRD hood scoop, front spoiler and black roof rails. Plus, you get additional color-matched accents on the front grille, rocker panels and body molding. Bigger 20-inch wheels with gray accents are fitted to enhance looks further.

And on the inside, Toyota upgrades the TRD Sport from the standard cloth seats to heated SofTex seats with gray contrast stitching. The TRD logo is stitched into the headrests; TRD Sport floor mats are included, and you get a TRD shift knob.

You can spec the 4Runner TRD Sport with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Ground clearance inches up to 9.6 inches with the four-wheel-drive model versus 9.0 inches with rear-wheel drive.

Pricing for the new trim and the full line of 2022 4Runners is still unavailable. However, Toyota revealed today that all 2022 trims will enjoy standard LED high beams in addition to the standard LED headlights and fog lights. The only way to get LED high beams previously was by upgrading to the Limited, TRD Pro or Nightshade Special Edition trims.

