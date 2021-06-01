2022 Kia Stinger GT Scorpion Special Edition adds dark trim and big spoiler

All the details about the 2022 Kia Stinger dropped a couple of months ago, but Kia teased a special edition model called the Scorpion back then that was kept in darkness. Today, Kia revealed photos and everything you might want to know about the Stinger Scorpion Special Edition model.

The Scorpion is essentially an appearance package for the Stinger GT2. That means it’s only available when paired with the top-tier 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 version of the Stinger. Kia adds dark trim throughout the exterior to separate the Scorpion from the standard Stinger. That means you get blacked-out fender garnishes, side mirror caps, dark-painted exhaust tips and 19-inch black-painted wheels. A new spoiler is added for an even more aggressive look, but it’s painted in body color. You’re limited to Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black or Ceramic Silver if you choose the Scorpion.

There isn’t much going on in the interior, but it does get unique carbon fiber-patterned trim that’s unavailable on the standard Stinger. You can spec it in either the red or black Nappa leather. No interior shots were provided by Kia, so we’ll have to use our imagination for now.

The package itself will add $1,295 to the Stinger GT2’s asking price. That means the rear-drive model ticks up to $53,630, and the all-wheel-drive version costs $55,830. Kia says it will release 250 Scorpion-packaged cars into the market every month, but it does not say for how many months that will happen.

